Rheinmetall To Supply Ukraine With 20 More Marder Ifvs
12/17/2024 3:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will transfer 20 more Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine next year.
This is said in a statement on the Rheinmetall's website , Ukrinform reports.
“In December 2024, the Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall received an order to supply Ukraine with a further 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025. The order is worth a mid-range double-digit million euro amount,” the statement says.
As noted, in the 1A3 version, the Marder is equipped with an additional laser rangefinder for efficient and precise target engagement. The first 20 combat vehicles of this type were delivered by the Rheinmetall Group on behalf of the German government in March 2023.
In spring 2022, Rheinmetall began overhauling Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles from its company stocks at its own expense. Since then, the combat vehicles have been continuously repaired and delivered for their immediate deployment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rheinmetall handed over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
