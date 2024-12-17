Ministry Of Education Opens Registration For Spring 2024 Student Activity Centers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the opening of registration for activities of Student Activity Centers for Spring 2024, which will begin on December 22 and continue until January 2, 2025.

These activities will be held across 16 centers, with 8 designated for boys and 8 for girls, ensuring coverage of different regions across Qatar.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of the Department of and Student Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Fatima Youssef Al Obaidly, highlighted that these activities are a reflection of the Ministrys vision, which aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to prepare a conscious and creative generation, equipped with values and skills that enable them to serve their homeland while enhancing their role in supporting humanitarian causes and protecting human rights locally, regionally, and internationally.

She noted that Student Activity Centers will present this year a variety of programs in cooperation with several national and international entities, including Qatar Red Crescent, and General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Al Obaidly explained that these programs aim to raise students awareness about the importance of humanitarian work and volunteering on both local and Arab levels.

The activities include workshops and sessions addressing current humanitarian issues in Arab countries, such as the situations in Gaza and Syria, with the objective of instilling values of active citizenship and social solidarity among students and encouraging their participation in supporting major humanitarian causes.

Additionally, the programs encompass various educational and awareness activities, including health awareness (such as oral and dental health, physical fitness, and proper nutrition), emergency response training, cybersecurity education, as well as workshops focusing on human rights, traffic safety, and traditional arts and crafts.

Sports activities and competitions are also included to encourage physical activity and highlight the importance of sports.

One of the key centers this year is Future Police Center, which offers training to instill values such as discipline and responsibility among students through simulated security work and shooting skills.

This program will take place at Al-Ahnaf Bin Qais Preparatory School for Boys. Meanwhile, Cybersecurity Center will focus on educating students about digital security basics and protecting personal data from cyber threats, through workshops on protection techniques and methods for securing devices and networks.

This program will be hosted at Khawla Bint Al-Azwar Primary School for Girls.

The Civil Defense Center will organize awareness sessions on public safety and emergency procedures, such as fire safety and safe evacuation, at Jaber Bin Hayyan

Primary School for Boys. In addition, the activities aim to enhance environmental awareness, with Ministry of Environment and Climate Change conducting lectures to encourage students to protect the environment and combat climate change. Furthermore, Friends of Municipality program will hold workshops on public cleanliness and social responsibility.

The program also includes traditional craft workshops, where students can learn Qatari heritage crafts such as making the traditional bisht and jalabiya, fostering their connection to the countrys heritage.

Additionally, field trips will be organized to cultural, educational, and health institutions, including Qatar National Library, Katara Cultural Village, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Museums, and Aspire Park, to enhance students' understanding of the country's cultural, natural, and educational environment.

Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that registration for Student Activity Centers, which have a total capacity of 200 students divided into two groups children aged 6 to 11 and youth aged 12 to 18 requires submitting a copy of the students ID and a medical report in case of any specific health conditions.

The registration process, aimed at providing a comprehensive educational experience that develops students skills and personalities in a safe and innovative environment, can be completed through" Maaref for Public" portal.