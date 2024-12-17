'Met, Danced, Married': Kerala Couple Recreates Dance With Same Friend Squad After 10 Years Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A lot can change over a time period as long as 10 years. But for a particular couple from Kerala, what remained the same was the set of friends they had back in college and the moments they cherished.

In a heartwarming and nostalgic moment, a Kerala couple revisited their past by recreating a dance at their sangeet ceremony that they had performed together a decade ago during a college event with their friends.

The dance video has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over six lakh views.“We met, we danced, we married,” reads the post's caption.

The Kerala couple's dance in 2014

Hari Mohan Das and Aiswarya M, who were college classmates, had performed a dance to Shah Rukh Khan's song "1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor" from 'Chennai Express' as part of a cultural event with their friend squad in 2014.

Fast forward to 2024, Hari and Aiswarya recreated the same dance performance with their squad for their wedding, bringing their heartfelt college memory to life once again.

As can be seen in the video, the dance moves are exactly the same as the one the group of friends had performed a decade ago.“10 years apart, same squad, same moves,” the message, and the change in the outfits of the dancers are the only aspects that sets the two videos apart.

'Such a flex that you all stuck together'

Following the couple's post on Instagram, netizens have flooded the comments section. While some were simply in awe of the couple, others admired how the group of 10 friends had stuck with each other even after a decade.

“This is such a flex that you all stuck together all these years,” one user wrote.

“Love the way how the story has unfolded,” commented another user, along with red-heart emojis.

Several other users also joined in, adding how lucky the group of 10 friends was for having stuck with each other after 10 years.