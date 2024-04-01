The Home Depot Foundation Kicks Off National Volunteer Month With Nationwide Service Projects

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

For more than 30 years, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has been making a difference in local communities thanks to dedicated Home Depot associates who give their time off to serve others and address the needs of their individual cities.

In honor of National Volunteer Month, Team Depot is giving back to local communities throughout April by partnering with national and local nonprofits across the country to complete service projects. In more than a dozen cities, The Home Depot Foundation is teaming up with Rebuilding Together affiliates to address accessibility needs for veterans and other community members.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with more than 10,000 nonprofit organizations, with Team Depot donating nearly 2 million hours of sweat equity to serve veterans, respond to natural disasters and address the immediate needs within its neighborhoods.

Visit HomeDepotFoundation to learn more.

