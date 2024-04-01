Mango: 7 Types Of Mangoes Popular In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mangoes are popular in India, and many different types grow throughout the nation. Here are seven varieties that are especially popular in India.

Mangoes are popular in India, and many different types grow throughout the nation. Here are seven varieties that are especially popular in India.

From Uttar Pradesh is long and thin with delicious, luscious flesh. Their unique scent and silky texture make them ideal for eating fresh.

South Indian mangoes are known for their beak-like form. Salads, chutneys, and pickles benefit from totapuri mangoes' tangy-sweet flavour and solid body.

Small-to medium-sized Neelam mangoes with bright orange-yellow skin are grown in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.



This huge, oblong mango variety is named after Banganapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Its skin is golden-yellow. Banganapalli mangoes are smooth and fiberless with a sweet.

Gujarati kesar mangoes, with their saffron-like colour and aroma, are also praised. Their smooth, fiberless texture and citrus-y flavour make them popular.

Langra mangoes from Uttar Pradesh have a distinct flavour and greenish-yellow peel. Sweet and tangy, they're fibrous. Their taste is praised despite their Hindi moniker, "lame".

Alphonso mangoes, the "King of Mangoes," are known for their creamy texture, vivid golden-yellow flesh, and strong sweetness.

