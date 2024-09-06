Umerov On Outcome Of UDCG Meeting: New Aid Packages, Maritime Capabilities Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine announced the results of the 24 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on September 6.

“Our partners and allies have a great interest in investing, financing, and cooperating to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry. We are already in active communication with a number of countries regarding the possibility of financing our Ukrainian weapons, missiles, and drones,” the minister wrote.

He noted that this opens up new opportunities for joint development of defense potential. And what is most important-it strengthens Ukraine's battlefront.“Ukrainian long-range drones are already demonstrating their effectiveness; our allies also note this,” wrote the defense chief.

He also dwelled on the key results of today's Contact Group meeting.

The USA announced a new $250 million military aid package for Ukraine. It will include critical weapons and equipment, M2 Bradley IFVs, and missiles for HIMARS.

Canada will provide a large batch of engines for unguided aerial missiles and 1,300 warheads for them, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in air operations.

Additionally, the new aid package includes thousands of machine guns and pistols, military equipment items, and 50 ambulances to meet Ukraine's medical needs on the battlefield.

In addition, Canada has taken on an important role in training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16s within the FLIT program. The government will invest $389 million over five years in F-16 pilot training for Ukrainian personnel.

The UK will transfer 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to Ukraine worth £162 million, which will significantly strengthen our air defense capabilities.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air-to-air missiles and support materials for F-16 aircraft valued at EUR 80 million. This assistance will significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine's Air Force.

Sweden has joined the demining coalition, by signing Memorandum of Understanding and pledging EUR 5 million to the Coalition Fund to support demining efforts.

Spain will send a HAWK SAM battery, which includes six launchers.

Another key result of the meeting with the allies was the signing of the Terms of Reference of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition (MCC), Umerov recalled.

“I am grateful to the United Kingdom and Norway for their leadership in the Coalition. We are waiting for other partner countries to join,” the minister stressed.

Work within the framework of the MCC will provide long-term support for Ukraine in ensuring Black Sea security, according to the minister.

“This year, Ukraine places special emphasis on 'maritime defense"' We have already driven russian ships off the shores of the Crimean Peninsula. Together with our allies, we continue to implement the 'Maritime Security Strategy'. We are strengthening our positions on all fronts thanks to international support and the heroism of our warriors. Together, we are bringing peace and security in Europe closer,” concluded Rustem Umerov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 24 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held in Germany on September 6.

