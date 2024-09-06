Qatar Condemns Assassination Of American-Turkish Citizen In Nablus, West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar condemns the Israeli occupation's assassination of American-Turkish citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, during her participation in a peaceful demonstration against settlements in the town of Beita south of Nablus.

The of Foreign Affairs asserts that this heinous crime is a in the series of repeated brutal Israeli crimes against the Palestinian cause and human rights. It warns, in this regard, that the silence of the international community in the face of these horrific violations is a renewed incentive for the occupation to commit more atrocities.

The Ministry stresses that the voices of free solidarity throughout the world will not be silenced by the bullets of the treacherous occupation, and will continue to speak out in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent, fully sovereign state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and holding accountable all those responsible for the crimes and violations committed against them.

