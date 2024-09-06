Qatar Pavilion At Gwangju Biennale In South Korea Opens Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The 15th edition of the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea kicks off tomorrow, September 7, with distinguished Qatari participation, as Qatar Museums organises the first pavilion for an Arab country, which includes an that explores the significance of rain in Qatari culture through art.

On this occasion, Deputy Director for Museum Affairs at the National Museum of Qatar, Tania Al Majed said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the State of Qatar's pavilion at the 15th edition of the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea features the Rain exhibition, which explores the significance of rain in Qatari culture and displays new artworks by seven Qatari artists and residents of Qatar.

The pavilion which opens tomorrow through December 1 is the only and first pavilion for an Arab country in the Biennale.

She explained that the exhibition consists of four different sections telling distinctive narratives through dazzling artworks done by Fatima Abbas; Farah Al-Siddiqi; Sarah Al Nuaimi; Hind Al Saad; Guillaume Rosiere; Abdulrahman Al-Muftah; and Nada Al Kharashi.

Founded in 1995, the Gwangju Biennale is a contemporary art biennale held in Gwangju, South Korea.