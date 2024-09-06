Muslim World League Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Gaza's Al-Zaytoun

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: The Muslim World League (MWL) has expressed its strongest condemnation of the bombardment carried out by the Israeli forces in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, located in southern Gaza.

This brutal operation led to the destruction of entire residential blocks within the neighborhood, resulting in numerous fatalities, including two children, with others still missing beneath the rubble, said MWL in a statement today.

The MWL General Secretariat denounced these ongoing horrific crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are in direct violation of humanitarian and legal standards, the statement said.

MWL underscored the urgent necessity for the international community to address this horrific humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the Israeli government's war tactics, and to cease the systematic violations against innocent civilians.

Qatar condemns assassination of American-Turkish citizen in Nablus, West Bank

