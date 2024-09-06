Zelensky: Kursk Raid Shows World Putin's Real Motives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ongoing operation of Ukraine's in Russia's Kursk region helped many leaders and analysts understand the true motives driving Vladimir Putin, who seeks to destroy Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this, addressing the 50th Ambrosetti international forum in Italy, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"With the Kursk operation, it was very important to open the eyes of some leaders, analysts, so that they understood Putin's true motives. He seeks to annihilate us. He did not move forces to protect these people, children (in Kursk region - ed.). That doesn't matter to Putin. He continued to occupy and pummel our villages, kill our people," Zelensky emphasized.

The president recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had seized control of 1,300 square kilometers of territory, including a hundred settlements, in Kursk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the offensive raid by Ukraine's forces in Kursk region of the Russian Federation kicked off on August 6, 2024.

As of late August, as part of creating a buffer zone in Kursk region, Ukraine has seized control of 100 settlements and captured nearly 600 Russian soldiers.