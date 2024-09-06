Aerial Footage Reveals Ukrainian Border Town In Ruins
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Kyiv: A Ukrainian border town caught in the crosshairs of a Russian offensive earlier this year has been devastated by fighting, aerial video published by the Ukrainian army showed.
Vovchansk in Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region was home to some 17,000 people before Moscow's troops stormed across the border in May, triggering a battle that has lasted for months.
Aerial imagery published by Ukraine's Separate Presidential Brigade on Thursday showed rows of crumbling residential blocks charred by fire and piles of rubble blocking streets.
This recent undated handout photograph, released by the Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 5, 2024, shows the ruins of the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, located approximately 5kms from the state border with Russia. (Photo by HANDOUT / Armed Forces of Ukraine / AFP)
Read Also
New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after election
War on Gaza: Death toll rises to 40,878; more than half of Gaza homes destroyed
Paris wants to honor late Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei by naming sports venue after her
Some buildings had been flattened, with only their foundations visible.
"The town is almost completely destroyed, with entire streets burning down from artillery and drone strikes," the army unit said in a Facebook post.
"For Ukraine, it is becoming another ghost town that the occupiers have levelled to the ground," it added.
Russian forces captured Vovchansk shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but were pushed back across the border during a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive six months later.
In May 2024, Russia launched a new offensive into the town as Moscow sought to create a buffer zone to protect Russians on the other side of the border from Ukrainian shelling.
Thousands of residents quickly fled, leaving just a handful of people behind.
MENAFN06092024000063011010ID1108646451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.