Eid Al Fitr Staycation at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) With the long Eid Al Fitr break just around the corner, what are your plans with the family? Check into the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel for an exclusive getaway where maritime history and the finest hospitality converge to make every moment unforgettable.







Eid Al Fitr Staycation



Valid: 10 – 13 April 2024







Create cherished memories with family and friends this Eid Al Fitr. Spend the long weekend aboard the QE2 and take advantage of our ‘staycation special’ offering complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room, a lavish buffet breakfast, flexible early check-in and late check-out. Savour an indulgent Eid dinner at Lido restaurant.







Offer includes:







§ Complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category booked



§ Buffet breakfast in Lido restaurant



§ Special Eid buffet dinner in Lido restaurant



§ Early check-in at 12:00 noon and late check-out at 2:00 pm (Subject to availability)



§ 20% discount on F&B



§ Members of ALL earn Status points and Reward points on all eligible stays.



§ Not a member of ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme?

Join today and live limitless with spectacular destinations, experiences, and rewards all in one place!





Room rates start from AED 549 for Classic Room







Terms & Conditions:







§ Rates are inclusive of 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge, 5% VAT and Tourism fee.



§ Rates quoted are per room per stay, subject to availability and change without notice.











-End-







About Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Managed by Accor



Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.







Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.







For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.





