Qatar Sees 53% Rise In Visitor Arrivals In Feb

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination, with recent data from Qatar Tourism indicating a significant increase in international arrivals.

In February, there was a remarkable 53% surge in international visitors compared to same period last year, further underscoring the country's appeal as a global tourism hub.

In February, Qatar welcomed 596,000 international visitors, marking a significant rise from the 389,000 arrivals recorded in February 2023. This consistent growth trend has been evident since 2022.

The latest statistics revealed a notable uptick in international arrivals, with January witnessing a staggering 106% increase or 703,000 arrivals compared to the same period in 2023.

The influx of visitors is observed across various points of entry. In January, 86,000 arrivals were recorded by sea, while 328,000 visitors entered via land routes, and 290,000 arrived by air.

Similarly, in February, 80,000 visitors arrived by sea, 232,000 by land, and 285,000 by air.

Qatar's ambitious tourism goals are in alignment with its national strategy, aiming to welcome six million tourists by 2030 and increase the sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 7% to 12%. With the country crossing four million visitors in 2023, surpassing annual visitor numbers from the past five years, these objectives seem well within reach.

Qatar's commitment to enhancing its tourism assets and providing exceptional visitor experiences was stressed by Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji earlier in February.

He noted the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030 positions the tourism sector as vital for economic diversification and sustainable growth, focusing on initiatives to bolster sector attractiveness and competitiveness.

He said,“Over the past year, Qatar has been able to strengthen its position as a premier tourist destination, working on designing tourism assets, maintaining the excellence of services, providing new tourism services, and designing unique experiences for visitors [..] strengthening its position as a preferred destination for families.”

The burgeoning tourism collaboration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations further reinforces Qatar's position as a premier global destination.

The upcoming Qatar-UAE Super Cup, set to take place in Doha on April 12, exemplifies the evolving tourism integration within the GCC countries. Qatar Tourism's Chief Marketing and Promotions Officer, Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to partake in the Eid festivities, highlighting the region's growing appeal as a top tourism destination.

With Qatar Airways' extensive connectivity and visa-free access for citizens of 102 countries, Qatar's tourism sector is poised for continued growth and success. As highlighted during the 8th meeting of GCC Tourism Ministers, Qatar's advanced infrastructure, economic stability, and strategic geographical location position the region as a leading global tourism destination, attracting visitors from around the world.