Turkish, Iranian Presidents Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Strip


3/31/2024 11:33:40 PM

Ankara: President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed via a phone call on Sunday with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi relations between the two countries as well as Israel's aggression on Palestine and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan stressed during the call the importance of intensifying efforts to implement the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) ceasefire resolution in the Strip as soon as possible.

President Erdogan also stressed the need for joint action to prevent Israel's attempts to spread tension in the region.

The Israeli occupation authorities continue their aggression against Gaza despite the UNSC's resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) charges of genocide.

