Environment Ministry Receives Additional Funds For Healthcare Waste Management

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, recently announced that Egypt has secured additional funding of $9.13m from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). This funding aims to expand the activities of a crucial project focused on reducing unintentional persistent organic pollutant emissions. The project specifically targets the management of e-waste and healthcare waste in Greater Cairo, with funding provided by the World Bank.

Fouad emphasized that these activities align with the broader goals of Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy 2050. The Egyptian government is committed to transitioning toward a green economy, creating green job opportunities, and embracing the principles of the circular economy.

Challenges and Solutions:

Electronic Waste (E-Waste): Electronic waste poses significant challenges at local, regional, and global levels. With Egypt undergoing a digital transformation across all sectors, the volume of e-waste is steadily increasing. The project aims to effectively control e-waste by developing strategies, issuing directives, and providing technical assistance. Both public and private sectors will benefit from capacity building initiatives.

Healthcare Waste: The project also addresses healthcare waste management. By developing comprehensive studies and main plans, it seeks to reduce emissions of persistent organic compounds. Compliance with waste management laws and regulations is a priority, and a nationwide plan will be implemented.

Minamata Treaty Implementation: The project contributes to fulfilling Egypt's obligations under the Minamata Treaty, which focuses on protecting health and the environment from mercury pollution. Technical assistance will help identify legislative requirements and support relevant agencies in meeting treaty obligations.

This initiative underscores Egypt's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.