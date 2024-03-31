Orban demands instant ceasefire in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has proposed a potential path to peace and security in Ukraine by advocating for the establishment of a buffer zone adjacent to the Russian border. In an interview with former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schussel in Budapest, Orban emphasized the need for a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, now entering its third year. He expressed concerns over the diminishing flow of Western military and financial aid to Ukraine, coupled with recent territorial losses suffered by the Ukrainian army.



Orban highlighted the dwindling support for increased financial assistance to Ukraine among European nations, noting that while the European Union has allocated significant funds to Kiev, there are limitations to the type of support that can be provided. He emphasized that Europe cannot facilitate a military victory for Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.



Citing Ukraine's recent loss of strategically important cities in Donbass, Orban reiterated his proposal for a buffer zone along the Russian border as a potential solution for lasting peace. He emphasized the importance of additional security guarantees for Ukraine to safeguard its sovereignty, warning of the potential consequences if such assurances are not provided.



Furthermore, Orban emphasized Russia's opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, stating that Moscow would never accept such a scenario. He pointed to NATO expansion towards Russia's borders as a contributing factor to the conflict, as highlighted by Russian officials.

