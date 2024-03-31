Mcnulty Takes Brave Victory At GP Indurain

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) American takes 20th win of season for UAE Team Emirates

Brandon McNulty took his 4th win of the season in fine fashion, tackling a daring descent to sprint to the victory at the GP Miguel Indurain in Spain today.

The American made his attack within -10km to go and built a lead which hovered around the 15” mark as the group struggled to pull him back. On the final steep ascent at -2km McNulty was joined by the Belgian Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dystny) who passed him as they crested the hill.

McNulty then put in a daring descent on wet and technical roads to catch Van Gils and sprint past him to take the title, with Oscar Onley (DSM Firmenich) behind in 3rd.

McNulty :“I made the move on the last long climb and then still had a gap on the last kicker. I was caught by Van Gils and thought that I was done but came back on the downhill.

It's been a super year so far and I'm hungry for more. We have Itzulia starting on Monday so looking forward to that and the confidence is up after this one.”

Results

1 McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 4:55:48

2 Van Gils (Lotto Dystny) s.t

3 Onley (DSM Firmenich) +2”

This result marks a great start to the season for Brandon McNulty, who has built on his overall general classification at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Since his win in Spain, McNulty has gone on to win a special individual time trial in front of the team's home fans at the UAE Tour, as well as finishing on the podium in Paris-Nice. McNulty will look to carry his form over for the Itzulia Basque Country, where he will look to help Juan Ayuso take victory for UAE Team Emirates.



