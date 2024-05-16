Sunil Chhetri To Retire From International Football After India's Clash Against Kuwait (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's football legend Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced his retirement from international football following the national team's FIFA World Cup qualification match against Kuwait on June 6.



The announcement was made by the captain through a video shared on his social media platforms.

The journey of Indian football luminary Sunil Chhetri commenced on June 12, 2005, with his debut against Pakistan, marking with a goal. Over the years, Chhetri's illustrious career garnered numerous accolades, including six AIFF Player of the Year titles, alongside prestigious honours like the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019.



Chhetri's impact transcended individual recognition, as he played a pivotal role in India's triumphs across various tournaments. He contributed significantly to the nation's victories in the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, and the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012. Additionally, he played a crucial role in securing titles in the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018, solidifying his legacy as one of India's most successful footballers.

The 39-year-old emphasized that his decision stemmed from his contemplation and wasn't influenced by external factors.

In Group A, India is presently in second place with four points, trailing behind group leaders Qatar. Meanwhile, Kuwait is positioned fourth in the group with three points.

