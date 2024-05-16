Mayawati Asks Rajya Sabha Speaker To Take Note Of Assault On Maliwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 16 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has asked the Rajya Sabha Speaker to take cognisance of the alleged assault of former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal by the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the residence of the chief minister and she is also a Rajya Sabha member but no action has yet been taken in the matter. I urge the Rajya Sabha Speaker to take note of the incident,” she said in a post on social media.

Mayawati further said,“Strict action should be taken in cases related to women's security and safety and there should be no double standards in the matter -- whether the parties belong to the INDIA bloc or not. They should, in fact, learn a lesson from the BSP leadership.”