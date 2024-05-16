Scam Alert: Covishield Vaccine Scare Now Scamsters Latest Weapon To Get Your Personal Data

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the nation grapples with the Covid-19 vaccination, a new menace has emerged - scam artists preying on public fears about vaccine efficacy to trick unsuspecting individuals into divulging sensitive personal information.

The police officials indicate that fraudsters are resorting to phone calls and interactive voice response systems (IVRS) to deceive citizens, posing as health department officials conducting vaccine-related surveys. Victims, primarily from Kolkata, have been targeted with queries regarding their vaccination status, particularly whether they received Covishield or Covaxin, followed by requests for personal details such as Aadhaar numbers and bank account information.

In a concerning modus operandi, individuals who respond to these calls have experienced network disruptions and temporary phone freezes, raising suspicions of potential data breaches.

While no financial losses have been reported thus far, cybersecurity experts warn that these incidents could serve as precursors to identity theft and financial fraud.

Authorities have issued repeated advisories urging the public to exercise caution when interacting with unknown callers and refrain from sharing sensitive information, including bank account details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

In response to the scam, police stressed the importance of not succumbing to undue panic regarding vaccine safety. Experts like Santanu K Tripathi, a distinguished professor specializing in clinical and experimental pharmacology, reassure the public that while no drug or vaccine is entirely risk-free, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the minimal risks associated with adverse reactions.

Tripathi cites statistical data indicating that out of the approximately 85 crore individuals who received two doses of the Covishield vaccine, only 36 cases of vaccine-related thrombosis thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) were reported, including 18 fatalities.

Despite potential underreporting and low treatment-seeking behavior, the incidence of Covishield-related adverse events remains extremely low, underscoring the vaccine's overall safety profile.