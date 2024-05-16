QFZ, Siemens Energy Sign Mou To Facilitate Establishment Of Regional Service Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Siemens Energy, headquartered in Germany, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the side-lines of QFZ's participation in Qatar Economic Forum, which aims to facilitate the establishment of a state-of-the-art service center within Qatar's Ras Bufontas free zone.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Herbert Klausner, Managing Director of Siemens Energy W.L.L. Qatar and Siemens Energy KPS Kuwait, in a ceremony attended by senior executives from both entities. The signing took place at the Qatar Economic Forum venue - Raffles Doha.

On the occasion of the signing, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said:“This MoU with Siemens Energy will facilitate the establishment of a service center for the maintenance and repair of rotating equipment here in the free zones in Qatar, and is a testament to QFZ's robust infrastructure and strategic location. The facility at Ras Bufontas free zone will be a regional service hub for Siemens in the energy sector. By welcoming Siemens Energy's to our free zones, we will be integrating advanced technological solutions and cultivating local expertise in process innovation around high-speed balance technology and other digital solutions through client training. This partnership will encourage a broader collaboration between Siemens Energy and QFZ on innovative and sustainable solutions in the energy sector, aiding our mission to foster a high-tech industrial environment supporting sustainable economic growth and diversification in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Herbert Klausner, Managing Director of Siemens Energy W.L.L. Qatar and Siemens Energy KPS Kuwait, said:“We are delighted today to make this strategic partnership with QFZ. The MoU signifies more than a new facility; it is a bridge between Siemens Energy's global expertise and Qatar's visionary economic strategy. The center will not only serve as a critical hub for equipment maintenance and repair but will also drive innovative solutions that optimise energy management. Our aim is to elevate the standards of service excellence in the energy sector and contribute to the region's economic resilience by enhancing operational efficiencies.”

The establishment of the regional service center will not only fortify Qatar's capabilities in the critical energy sector but will also align with QFZ's mission to curate a dynamic business environment that attracts leading global enterprises. QFZ is an integrated platform facilitating expansion opportunities for both international and local investors, to extend their businesses in Qatar and to the regional and global markets. QFZ offers strong competitive advantages for businesses in the sectors including Emerging Technology, Logistics & Trading, Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agritech and Biomedical Sciences.