Hair Loss: 7 Signs Of Hairfall Due To Stress

Many people worry about their hair falling out due to stress. Here are seven symptoms that hair loss may be due to stress.

Stress-induced hair loss may cause extra hair on your pillow, shower drain, or hairbrush.

Stress-related hair loss can weaken hair, especially around the crown and hairline. It may broaden when the scalp is exposed.

Hair loss from stress can happen quickly and without warning. Hair loss may rise soon, especially during stressful or emotional periods.

Stress can cause scalp irritation, itching, and pain. These symptoms may accompany hair loss and indicate scalp tension.

Stress can make hair drab, dry, brittle, or breakable. It may also become frizzy or dull.

Stress-related hair loss may cause thinning of the temple, crown, or frontal hairline. The cause of stress and individual characteristics affect these patterns.

Be aware of emotional causes for hair loss. Work stress, marital troubles, financial worries, and big life changes can cause hair loss.