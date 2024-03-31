Israeli airstrikes near Aleppo cause casualties, injuries

(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian countryside near Aleppo have led to casualties and injuries, as reported by a Syrian military official. The attacks, launched early Friday from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeted multiple sites within Aleppo and its suburbs.



According to the official, the strikes inflicted casualties and injuries among both civilians and soldiers, causing significant material damage to public and private property in the affected areas. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties have not been fully disclosed, but the strikes have undoubtedly resulted in loss and suffering for those impacted by the violence.



The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and conflict dynamics in the region, with Israeli military actions exacerbating the already precarious security situation in Syria. The airstrikes, occurring in the countryside near Aleppo, a city already ravaged by years of war and instability, further add to the challenges faced by the local population. The indiscriminate nature of such attacks often results in civilian casualties and destruction of essential infrastructure, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.



The Syrian government has condemned the Israeli airstrikes as a violation of sovereignty and an unjustified act of aggression. Such actions not only risk escalating tensions between the two countries but also have broader implications for regional stability. The international community has called for restraint and dialogue to address underlying grievances and de-escalate the situation.

