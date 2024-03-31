Former German chancellor claims friendship with Putin possibly to help end Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In an interview with the press agency dpa, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder emphasized the necessity of engaging in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the key to ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Schroeder, known for his longstanding personal friendship with Putin, suggested that his rapport with the Russian leader could potentially contribute to halting the bloodshed.



The close ties between Schroeder and Putin date back to Schroeder's tenure as Chancellor of Germany in the late 1990s. Their relationship was highlighted in 2014 when Putin attended Schroeder's birthday celebration in St. Petersburg. Despite facing criticism for his affiliations with Moscow, particularly due to his involvement with the Nord Stream gas pipeline operator and energy giant Rosneft, Schroeder maintains that his friendship with Putin remains separate from geopolitical conflicts.



Addressing concerns about his continued association with Putin amid the Ukraine conflict, Schroeder asserted that it would be erroneous to overlook the positive aspects of their political collaboration in the past. He stressed that severing ties with friends is not in line with his principles. According to Schroeder, maintaining contacts with the Russian leadership could prove instrumental in future peace negotiations.



Schroeder expressed optimism about the potential for dialogue to pave the way for a negotiated solution to the conflict, emphasizing that he sees no alternative path to ending the hostilities. With years of collaborative experience with the Russian leadership, Schroeder believes that constructive engagement remains crucial in fostering diplomatic resolutions.



The remarks by the former German Chancellor underscore the importance of diplomacy and personal relationships in addressing complex geopolitical crises. As efforts continue to seek an end to the Ukraine conflict, Schroeder's advocacy for dialogue with Putin highlights the potential for diplomatic channels to contribute to peace-building initiatives in the region.

