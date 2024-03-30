Al-Sisi Reviews Implementation Progress Of Egypt's Future Project In New Delta

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Saturday with Amir Sayed Ahmed, the Advisor to the President for Urban Planning, and Bahaa El-Ghanem, the Executive Director of Egypt's Future Agency for Sustainable Development.

During the meeting, the official spokesperson for the Presidency reported that President Al-Sisi closely monitored the implementation progress of Egypt's Future Project in the New Delta. The project aims to provide high-quality agricultural products to citizens at reasonable prices and also export surplus produce abroad.

Key developments in various sub-projects were discussed, including the greenhouse project in the Lahoun area, Fayoum; land reclamation projects in Minya and Beni Suef; the Sanabel Sono project in Aswan, the Dakhla region project in southern Egypt; and the industrial and logistics zone in the Dabaa axis within the New Delta.

The meeting also addressed mechanisms to support these initiatives, with a focus on providing water for irrigation and establishing silos for grain storage. Efforts to leverage modern technology for land reclamation, irrigation system development, and agricultural mechanization were highlighted.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of expanding agricultural land, increasing production, and safeguarding food security for the Egyptian people. These efforts are crucial for the nation's economy and its ability to enhance agricultural exports.