Ex-Israeli intelligence agents reveal details about covert operation targeting Hezbollah operatives

(MENAFN) Two former Israeli intelligence agents revealed details about a covert operation targeting Hezbollah operatives with pagers and walkie-talkies. The agents, who spoke anonymously on CBS's 60 Minutes, shared insights about the operation, which began a decade ago with the sale of walkie-talkies containing hidden explosives, unbeknownst to Hezbollah.



The operation, which escalated in 2022, involved the use of pagers with concealed explosives after Israeli intelligence discovered that Hezbollah was buying them from a Taiwanese supplier. The pagers were modified to be slightly larger to accommodate the explosives, and extensive testing was conducted to ensure they would only harm the intended target without affecting nearby individuals.



The operation’s second phase involved creating a fake promotional campaign for the pagers, which included ads touting their durability and long battery life, convincing Hezbollah to accept the modified devices. The Mossad also used shell companies, including one based in Hungary, to covertly manipulate the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo into collaborating with them, all while Hezbollah remained unaware of the Israeli connection.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023399