Kate Middleton: In 2025, The Princess Of Wales Will Take A Centre-Stage Role Amid Cancer Recovery, Predicts Expert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The year 2024 would be coming to a close in a week's time. After what has been a whirlwind year for Kate Middleton, in light of her cancer diagnosis and treatment, the upcoming year 2025 is likely to give her a 'centre-stage' role.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank, has revealed that Kate Middleton could experience a 'slow start' in the early months of 2025, followed by a 'brighter' period. According to the Princess of Wales' stars, she could 'takes a centre stage role,' in the new year, reported Hello! magazine.

What's in store for Kate Middleton

Traditionally, eclipses have been considered as bad omen by various cultures across history. When it comes to the Royal family , eclipses have brought in big news, said Debbie Frank.

| Meghan, Kate fail to find common ground; will this widen gap between Royals

“Eclipses are always big news for the royals and Kate's announcement of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year coincided with an eclipsed Full Moon on her Mars,” elaborated Frank, reported Hello!

Princess Diana's most trusted astrologer also revealed that both Kate, and Prince Williams ' health cycle was likely to be better.

| Prince William reveals special Christmas tradition in Wales family

“2025 looks so much brighter with powerful Pluto giving Kate extra personal oomph. Early June brings dynamic Mars across her royal Leo ascendant and all eyes will be upon her as she takes a centre stage role,” Hello! quoted Debbie Frank as saying.

Kate Middleton's best month in 2025

As per the astrologer Debbie Frank's predictions, September is likely to be the best month for Kate Middleton . The initial days of October also seem very positive for the Princess of Wales, taking her to more fame and recognition.