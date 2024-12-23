New Bollywood Song From Ajay Devgn's Azaad Goes Viral On Youtube Social Media Users Say, 'After Long Time...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A new song, Azaad Hai Tu, from the upcoming movie, Azaad, has been released. Arijit Singh and Amit Trivedi have sung the song, composed by Trivedi and written by Swanand Kirkire and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The has gone on YouTube, fetching nearly 4 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Social users have generously reacted to the YouTube video.

“After long time bollywood make a great movie based on relationship between a man and animal which was the speciality of 80s and 90,” wrote one user.

“Arijit's unique ability to handle complex vocabulary with such grace is what makes his performances stand out,” wrote another.

“Ajay Devgan personality growing day by day... looking so dashing along with Arijit voice,” remarked one user while commenting on Ajay Devgn's look in the video.

“Arijit's ability to deliver flawless performances in both studio recordings and live shows is remarkable,” came from another.

“No one else can take intricate lyrics and deliver them with such clarity and feeling like Arijit,” posted another user.

Azaad is set in 1920s India. Produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra.

Azaad release date

The story follows a stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse named Azaad. As they grow closer, their journey unfolds against the backdrop of India's fight for freedom.

The boy's dream of riding the majestic horse becomes a tale of courage, inspiring him to realise his inner strength during a time of rebellion and oppression. The movie will hit the theatres on January 17, 2025.