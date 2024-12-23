Delta Air Gives Passenger's First-Class Seat To Dog Flyer Says 'Just Got Downgraded For A Dog', Airline Responds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American Delta Air has allegedly forced a passenger to give up their first-class seat to accommodate a service dog, according to a Reddit post from December 21. Since the post was shared, it has gone viral, with many users on the reacting to the passenger's issue.

The Reddit user @ben_bob shared the story, tagging the airline operator with the title:“Just Got Downgraded for a Dog.”

“There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have ... What an absolute joke,” said the user in the post.



Link to the Reddit post.

The incident started when the user reportedly was upgraded to a Delta first-class ticket, but to their surprise, after“15 mins,” they were again downgraded to a seat that was claimed to be worse than the previous one, according to the post.

“I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worst seat than I previously had). I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said 'something changed' SIC,” the user's Reddit post reads.

The user then proceeded to board the aircraft, and to their surprise, they found out that a service dog had taken their first-class offering.

“Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever, I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat ... And now I'm livid. I immediately chat Delta support and they say 'you may be relocated for service animals' and there is nothing they can do,” they said.

With Delta Air citing company policy for the action and the user questioning the airline's action, the traveller contemplated their loyalty to flying Delta Air, citing the recent mistreatment of many passengers.

“What's the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly. I've sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I'm starting to question my allegiance as well,” the user said.



In response to the issue, Delta Air told the news portal People Magazine,“Service animals are routinely accommodated on Delta without impacting customer seat assignments.”



People on social media had a mixed response to the incident.



“Notice how nowhere else in life do you see this quantity of service animals? Go to the airport and all of a sudden they appear? The Weimaraner 'service dog' on my 6-hour flight must have been delightful to sit next to,” said another Reddit user @blackbeard-22.



Others like @SeaZookeep expressed their opinion about the incident being very American in nature.

“Exclusively in the US. It doesn't happen anywhere else. It's American main-character syndrome.”



There were also a few responses in disagreement over the incident arising from a complimentary upgrade and not a purchased first-class ticket.



“If you'd paid for your seat then I think it's a legitimate gripe. Complimentary upgrades can be taken away for a variety of reasons though, not just service dogs, without compensation. Doesn't hurt to try with a complaint email or a call to your medallion line, but be prepared for a second rejection just in case,” said the user @Puzzleheaded_Age8937 in response to the Reddit post.