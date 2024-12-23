Dalit Man ‘Murdered By Cops, CM Lied’, Says Rahul Gandhi In Parbhani

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Dropping a bomb, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that a Dalit man was 'murdered by police' and Chief Devendra Fadnavis 'lied' in the legislature on the issue.

Accompanied by top party leaders, Rahul Gandhi visited the home of Somnath Vyankat Suryawanshi, 35, who was found dead in judicial custody on December 15, barely 72 hours after he was arrested in connection with the violence following the desecration of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar there.

Emerging after paying condolences to the family, a grim Rahul Gandhi said that grieving Suryawanshi had shown him the post-mortem report and videos of the incidents, and also apprised him of the sequence of events thereafter.

“It's 100 per cent a murder. The Police have beaten him... The police have murdered him in custody. He was killed because he was a Dalit and was trying to protect the Constitution. He was beaten and finished off,” said Rahul Gandhi sternly.

He also pointed an accusing finger at Fadnavis, claiming that the "CM has lied in the Assembly", ostensibly to convey a "message to the police".

“It is the RSS ideology to finish off the Constitution. The (MahaYuti) government and their ideology is responsible (for Suryawanshi's death). The CM and those who thrashed him (the Dalit man) are responsible for all this,” said Rahul Gandhi determinedly.

When the media sought to know whether he was attempting to politicise the issue with his visit and statements, the Lok Sabha LOP contested the claim, even as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders flayed his remarks.

“There's no politics here. It's a matter of justice. There's been a murder. It's a question of ideology. We want immediate action in the matter. We want this to be resolved and those behind it must be punished,” Rahul Gandhi demanded.

Taking a cue, Maharashtra Congress President Nana F. Patole said that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will soon move a breach of privilege motion against the CM for misleading the House on Suryawanshi's death.“The CM had said that he (Suryawanshi) was suffering from breathing problems and had died. Earlier the police had said he had complained of chest pains. The autopsy report (December 16) mentioned 'shock following multiple injuries' as the cause of death,” pointed out Patole.

Subsequently, an unfazed Fadnavis dismissed Rahul Gandhi's remarks as 'political' and reiterated that the MahaYuti government has already initiated two probes into the matter, and justice would be done with stringent punishment to the accused.

Earlier, sporting a dark blue tee-shirt -- symbolizing the Dalit colour, Rahul Gandhi entered the Suryawanshi home bare feet, bowed and paid homage to a portrait of Somnath, a law student, and then walked inside to greet the family with a 'Namaste', this afternoon.

He sat on the floor beside the mourning family members hailing from the Wadar community. They related the sequence of events leading to Somnath Suryawanshi's death in judicial custody and showed him certain documents.

Rahul Gandhi gave them a patient hearing, nodded his head on several occasions, paid condolences and promised to ensure justice for the deceased man.

Later, he travelled to the home of another Dalit social worker Vijay Wakode, who suffered a heart attack and succumbed while attempting to control the rampaging mobs on December 11-12.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by top leaders like AICC's Ramesh Chennithala, state President Nana Patole, MPs Dr Shivaji Kalge, Ravindra V. Chavan, Dr Kalyan Kale, MLAs Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, senior leaders Vijay Balasaheb Thorat, President of State SC Department Siddharth Hattiambire, Nana Gawande, Atul Londhe and others.

Suryawanshi was arrested in connection with the violent incidents that ensued after the desecration of a statue of Dr Ambedkar near Parbhani Railway Station on December 10, by one 'mentally disturbed' person named Sopan Pawar.

After the sacrilege, a violent and tense shutdown was observed in Parbhani, while the local police swooped down and detained/arrested around 300 persons, mostly Dalits, including Suryawanshi on December 12.

Barely 72 hours later, Suryawanshi was found dead in judicial custody, sparking a massive furore with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc allies raising the issue at multiple levels.

