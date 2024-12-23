Panamanian President strongly rejects threat made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Panamanian President José Raúl Molino strongly rejected a threat made by U.S. President-elect Donald regarding the Panama Canal. In a posted on the X platform, Molino clarified that the canal is not under the control of China, the European Union, the United States, or any other nation, either directly or indirectly. As a Panamanian, he emphasized his firm opposition to any claims that distort this fact.



Molino’s response came after Trump made a statement on his social platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, expressing dissatisfaction with Panama’s fees on trade. Trump criticized the management of the canal, stating that it was unfair to U.S. naval and trade interests. He threatened that if Panama could not ensure the canal’s safe and efficient operation, the U.S. would demand full control of it.



The Panamanian president reiterated that the sovereignty and control over the Panama Canal, which was handed over to Panama by the U.S. in 1999 after years of joint administration, cannot be negotiated. He reaffirmed that the canal and its surrounding areas belong solely to Panama.



Historically, the United States built and managed the canal before transferring full control to Panama under the 1977 treaties. The canal remains a crucial global trade route, facilitating the passage of approximately 14,000 ships annually, representing 2.5% of the world’s maritime trade. It is unclear how Trump might attempt to reclaim control of the canal, but such actions would face significant challenges under international law.



MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023400