Muhoozi Kainerugaba Vows To Fight Corruption As Uganda's New Military Chief

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Lieutenant-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has been appointed Uganda's new military chief, with a vow to combat corruption and enhance national security.

In a statement issued by the Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba articulated his dedication to bolstering the welfare of soldiers by combating the“evils of corruption and mismanagement of resources.” He emphasised that achieving excellence in these areas necessitates a resolute stance against corruption and resource mismanagement.

Furthermore, the newly appointed chief underscored his determination to uphold the professionalism and moral integrity of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), affirming its role in ensuring comprehensive national security.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba's tenure as chief unfolds against a backdrop of multifaceted challenges, including combating ADF terrorists, addressing cattle rustling in the Karamoja sub-region in the northeast, and confronting the threat of cyberterrorism.

Despite these challenges, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba remains resolute in his commitment to address not only military concerns but also the broader spectrum of security threats. He pledged to continue efforts to enhance non-military aspects of security, encompassing environmental, cyber, and political dimensions.

Previously, Lieutenant-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, served as Uganda's senior presidential adviser and commander of Land Forces of the Defense Forces (UPDF) . His appointment signals a renewed focus on fighting corruption and ensuring national security amid various challenges.