Second Aid Ship Prepares To Sail From Cyprus To Gaza

Amman, March 30 (Petra) -- A second aid ship is preparing to set sail from the Larnaca port, Cyprus, to Gaza, Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis told the official Cyprus Radio.Gotsis said the second ship, Jennifer, is preparing to sail to the embattled Palestinian enclave "today or tomorrow from the port of Larnaca."He added, "Officials from the countries participating in the Cyprus initiative will meet next Thursday to discuss the next steps to increase the quantities and trips to Gaza."World Central Kitchen (WCK) reported that the ship would carry 240 tons of food to Gaza, adding that extreme weather conditions made it difficult to predict when it would sail to Gaza and when the first ship, "Open Arms," would make its return trip.