Naseem Medical Centre Wakra Launches Cardiology Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naseem Medical Centre in Wakra is proud to announce the launch of its Cardiology Department.

The department will be led by the esteemed Dr. Heba Ahmed Ragab, a highly experienced Cardiologist with a MBBCh and MD in Cardiology.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr. Radhakrishnan, Senior Cardiologist in Naseem Healthcare. To mark the occasion, Dr. Munir Ali, GM Strategy, and Babu Shanavas, GM Operations, unveiled the Cardiology Package for their guests, priced at QR149.

In addition to the department launch, Naseem Medical Centre Wakra is excited to announce a Cardiology Camp scheduled for December 6, 2024, at its Wakra branch. This camp will offer comprehensive cardiac screenings and consultations to the community.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Cardiology Department and welcome Dr. Heba Ahmed Ragab to the Naseem family,” said Dr. Munir Ali, GM Strategy.

“This department will provide world-class cardiac care to the residents of Wakra and the surrounding areas,” stated Babu Shanavas, GM Operations.

