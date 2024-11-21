Lulu Hypermarket's 'Super Deals' Promotion Offers Massive Discounts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket has launched its 'Super Deals' Promotion, offering incredible discounts across a wide range of categories.

This coincides with the global Black Friday shopping season, providing shoppers with unparalleled savings and an exceptional shopping experience until December 5, 2024.

The promotion features significant discounts on a variety of products, including electronics, mobile phones, wearables, beauty items, fashion, groceries, fresh food, and more.

A spokesperson for LuLu Hypermarket commented,“We are thrilled to bring our customers the biggest promotion of the year during this much-awaited shopping season. With remarkable discounts across multiple categories, we aim to make this season of savings truly special. Additionally, we've enhanced our e-commerce platform, introducing exclusive online deals to cater to the needs of our tech-savvy shoppers.” Adding to the excitement, the 'LuLu on Sale' offer, featuring 25% to 50% discounts, provides fantastic deals on ready-made garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, handbags, baby accessories, and selected sunglasses.

This offer runs until December 11, 2024.

Furthermore, Happiness Loyalty Members can enjoy an extra bonus by earning 10% loyalty points on selected supermarket categories.

The promotion is live and will run until December 5, 2024, across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Qatar and online.