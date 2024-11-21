MIA To Host Morocco Cultural Evening

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Hour and Hour programme, in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art, will hold a cultural community event tomorrow (November 22), celebrating the ongoing Qatar-Morocco 2024 Years of Culture (YoC).

Titled“From Morocco to Qatar: Sailing Through Heritage,” the cultural evening aims to highlight Moroccan cultural heritage and its connections with Qatari traditions and heritage through an immersive programme of music, art, poetry, and engaging discussions.

“From Morocco to Qatar” will feature a variety of performances and activities, including a duet performance by Qatari musician Ahmed Abdulrahim and Moroccan artist Abdul Hafeez Al Hajjaji, national anthems performed by students from Al Khor Model School for Boys (Qatar) and the Charlemagne International School (Morocco), recitation from the Holy Quran by Mustafa Lachgar, poetry readings by Qatari poet Moza bint Abdulrahman Al Misnad and Moroccan poet Amal Yahyaoui, and a theatrical performance on principles of hospitality by Qatari and Moroccan students.

Many activities suitable for visitors of all ages will be available throughout the evening, including Moroccan and Qatari photobooths featuring antique cameras by Kamal Naji and Lucille Studios, traditional refreshments.