Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Marks World Children's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) celebrated World Children's Day yesterday by hosting an showcasing students' works that reflect their creativity and contributions.

This celebration highlights the importance of fostering a safe and sustainable environment where children's rights are respected, their aspirations are fulfilled, and social responsibility is promoted through raising awareness about initiatives supporting their well-being and protection.

The event was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, who explored the students' activities and school contributions while listening to presentations by a group of participating children.

The event, organised by the Activities and Programs Section of the Schools and Students Affairs Department, was held in collaboration with Aman Center, the National Cyber Security Agency, and several schools, including Umamah Bint Hamza Primary School for Girls, Al Nahda Primary School for Girls, Al Khraitiyat Primary School for Girls, Al Andalus Primary School for Girls, and Tariq Bin Ziad Private School.

The event featured a variety of activities. The National Cyber Security Agency distributed educational booklets to parents from ministry staff, showcased models of cybersecurity curricula, and provided interactive games and awareness stories targeting all educational levels. Aman Center also participated by distributing informative brochures.

Umamah Bint Hamza Primary School for Girls contributed to the celebration by displaying artistic models representing children's rights, awareness posters, videos, and interactive games involving parents. Al Nahda Primary School for Girls highlighted children's rights in Palestine through expressive artwork while presenting Qatar's achievements in protecting children's rights and distributing commemorative gifts.

Al Khraitiyat Primary School for Girls included a children's rights anthem, educational videos, expressive drawings, and awareness brochures in its programme. Al Andalus Primary School for Girls activated various stations showcasing children's rights, such as the right to play through interactive games, expression through drawing and storytelling, and protection and health. The school also exhibited artistic models, brochures, and a creative art piece titled“The Tree of Life,” symbolising the importance of ensuring children enjoy all their rights.

Tariq Bin Ziad Private School presented an awareness video highlighting its vision of children's rights, distributed brochures and educational publications, and showcased an interactive game promoting sustainability.

The World Children's Day is celebrated annually to strengthen international solidarity, raise awareness among children worldwide about their rights, and improve their well-being.