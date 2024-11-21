BJP Slams Kejriwal, Mann For Appointing Bibhav Kumar To Top Post In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday for appointing Bibhav Kumar on a top administrative post, even though he has been accused of assaulting former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Chugh's remarks came in response to Maliwal's post on social X, in which she claimed that Kejriwal had rewarded Kumar by appointing him as the Chief Advisor to Punjab's Chief Minister.

Maliwal claimed that the assault, which allegedly took place at Kejriwal's residence on May 13, was followed by Kumar's promotion to a top administrative position in Punjab, highlighting the 'true face' of the AAP in its treatment of women. She criticised Kejriwal and accused him of "rewarding Kumar", despite the Supreme Court labelling him a 'goon.'

Talking to IANS, Chugh condemned the actions of the AAP leaders, calling them indicative of their mindset. "Bibhav Kumar, who assaulted Swati Maliwal, now holds a senior position in Punjab. This is how the AAP treats women. The fact that the police and Punjab's DGP will report to him is deeply troubling," Chugh said.

He urged for the safety of women and children in Punjab, stating, "Please God save our women and children from such individuals."

The controversy surrounds Kumar's role as a close aide and Personal Assistant to Arvind Kejriwal when the latter was the Chief Minister of Delhi. Kumar was arrested on May 18 for the alleged assault and was later granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending over 100 days in judicial custody.

Chugh also responded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's recent statement on internal security, reiterating the BJP's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we will ensure strong borders and internal security. We are determined to make J&K terrorism free as we are committed towards it," he affirmed.