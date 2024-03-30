Lysohor: 200 Cultural Sites Severely Damaged In TOT Of Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the territories of the Luhansk region captured by Russians in 2022, 200 cultural sites have been severely damaged.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the territories of the Luhansk region captured in 2022, 200 cultural sites have been severely damaged," Lysohor wrote.

According to him, the telecommunications network in these territories has also been destroyed, and all local TV and radio companies have ceased operations.

The official noted that after the de-occupation, one of the priorities will be the return of Ukrainian narratives in the Luhansk region - the restoration of Ukrainian broadcasting and countering disinformation.

As reported, in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine, 1,795 cultural infrastructure institutions were damaged as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, during the 219th session, a decision was made on actions and a programme of emergency assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: Luhansk RMA