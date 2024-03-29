Swami Gautamanada Takes Over As Acting President Of Ramakrishna Mission

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Swami Gautamanada on Friday took over as the acting president of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda and headquartered at Belur in Howrah district.

Senior-most trustee Swami Gautamanada, who was the vice president of the spiritual and academic institution, took over as its acting president following the demise of the 16th president, Swami Smaranananda (95), on March 26.

Swami Gautamanada is originally a resident of Tamil Nadu, though he was brought up mainly in Karnataka. He joined the order as a monk at the Delhi unit of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission.

Later, he travelled across the country following the lessons of 'human service' propagated by Swami Vivekananda.

Besides being the senior-most trustee, he was also handling the daily affairs of the Chennai unit of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission.

Swami Gautamanada, who's in his late eighties, has won the hearts of millions of devotees through his inspirational speeches.

He rushed to Kolkata from Chennai after the demise of Swami Smaranananda.

He will continue as the acting president till the name of the 17th president is officially announced.