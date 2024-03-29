Carpet Museum To Host Lecture On Central Asia's Textiles And Jewelry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The National Carpet Museum invites you to join the lecture ontextiles and jewellery of the XIX–XX centuries of Central Asia onMarch 30.

The lecture is organised as part of the exhibition "Culture ofClothing and Jewellery Art of the Turkic Peoples", Azernews reports.

The exhibition featured a range of materials, from colourfulsilks to intricate embroidery, each piece telling a story ofcraftsmanship and artistry. The ornate patterns and designs of thecostumes offer viewers a glimpse into the intricate traditions andcustoms of the Turkic peoples.

The project is timed to the Novruz holiday and the 15thanniversary of its inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List ofthe Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Please register in advance to participate in the lecture ledby Virginia Morgan-Hayat in Russian.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum isbeautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolledcarpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, includinginternational symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significantcontribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpetweaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with abeautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at theSartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the CarpetMuseum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collectionof the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awardsfor the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity ofthe National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors fromall over the world.