President Ilham Aliyev Holds Expanded Meeting With German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held anexpanded meeting with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of theFederal Republic of Germany, Azernews reports.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlighted the importance ofthe Petersberg Climate Dialogue, and hailed President IlhamAliyev's speech at the event.

The Azerbaijani President expressed gratitude for the invitationto the event.

During the conversation, they underscored the successfulcooperation between Germany and Azerbaijan regarding COP29,including meetings between the delegations of both countries. Thesides stressed the importance of the“Troika” mechanism establishedfor COP29. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier affirmed Germany'scontinued support for Azerbaijan in relation to COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had initiated thepeace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.“The fundamentalprinciples underpinning the peace agenda were formulated andpresented by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has also prepared thetext of the peace agreement based on these principles.”

The head of state noted that during the Munich SecurityConference, with the support of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, ameeting was held with the Armenian Prime Minister, where positivediscussions took place regarding border delimitation anddemarcation, as well as the advancement of the peace agenda Ilham Aliyev underlined comprehensive discussions on thepeace treaty held at the meeting between the foreign ministers ofArmenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by Germany's foreignminister.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev hailed theresults achieved in border delimitation and demarcation between thetwo countries through direct negotiations.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that, following Kazakhstan'sproposal, the next meeting to continue peace treaty negotiationsbetween the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will beheld in Kazakhstan.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that Germany closely supports thepeace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will continue tooffer its backing in the future.

During their conversation, they also exchanged views on othermatters of mutual interest.

