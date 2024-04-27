Land Subsidence Leaves 350 People Homeless In J&K’S Ramban District

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 27 (IANS) Over 350 people in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Ramban District abandoned their homes on Saturday after destruction of the houses due to land subsidence.

Reports said that 30 houses were completed destroyed, 20 partially damaged and 10 others developed huge cracks making them unfit for occupation in a village uphill and downhill on the Ramban-Gool Road.

These families are now living under the open sky after taking their household goods and livestock out of the inhabitable residences.

Authorities are providing tents, drinking water facility, healthcare, toilets, bedding etc to these 350 people.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that he is personally monitoring the situation and the cause of land subsidence is being determined.

He has assured rehabilitation, relief and compensation to the affected families.

Scientifically, land sinking or subsidence is caused by removal of water, oil, natural gas, mineral resources out of the ground by pumping, fracking or mining activities.