Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Another Minor Boy's Body Retrieved After 12 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of second missing minor boy, who drowned after a boat capsized in river Jhelum in Gandabal area of Srinagar on April 16, was retrieved from the river on Saturday morning, at Noorbagh Srinagar after 12 days, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of the boy was retrieved near Noorbagh Srinagar this morning.ADVERTISEMENT
Lastly, six people died, while three were missing after a boat capsized near Gandbal area on April 16.
The official said that the body has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.
