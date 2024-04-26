Global Sustainability Summit Concludes With Recognition Of Top Research And Startups In Sustainability - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Impactful academic research papers identifying net zero solutions recognized at special award ceremony. Award winners received support to have their papers published in scientific journals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 2024 Global Sustainability Summit, organized by SEE Institute at the Sustainable City Dubai, under the theme of“Climate Neutrality and Circular Economy”, concluded after two days. Sessions included a keynote speech by Gary King, President Intercontinental Exchange Abu Dhabi and Representative of the New York Stock Exchange. He spoke about global finance and the energy transition as well as the stages needed for to help corporations on their decarbonization journeys: measuring; targeting; managing; and reporting. There was also an address from Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice-President of Technology Ecosystem and Development at Dubai Silicon Oasis who spoke about digitization and the development of autonomous smart cities.

The final day concluded with the recognition of the best research papers and startups in the field of sustainability, in the presence of Engineer Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute. The winners of the 'Best Academic Research Paper Award' were Dr. Muhammad Wajid Saleem and Dr. Hassan Ali, engineering professors from De Montfort University UK (Dubai Campus) who devised a new energy generation system fueled by brine waste from desalination.

Maher Ezzedine, Chairman of HADAO (Harvard Aerospace and Defense Alumni Organization) at Harvard University conceived an autonomous mobile office – self-driving vehicle equipped with technical infrastructure to support remote work and business activities won 'Best Industry Research Paper Award'. All winners received support to have their papers published in scientific journals.

The summit also celebrated the standout startups participating in the bootcamp organized by Bedayat, SEE Institute's business incubator where more than 20 entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a sustainability committee and the best innovations were honored at the closing ceremony.

The SEE Global Sustainability Summit, was attended by a big number of decision-makers, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs from more than 200 institutions worldwide, included panel discussions, workshops, and academic research paper presentations.