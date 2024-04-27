Self-Styled Mystic Axes Woman To Death In J&K’S Handwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) A self-styled mystic was arrested by J&K Police on Saturday after he axed a 60-year-old woman to death in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
Police said that a self-styled mystic named Ghulam Rasool alias Lassa Bab, axed a 60-year-old woman to death in his room in Chogal village of Handwara tehsil on Friday.
The self-styled mystic has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law. Doctors have said that the so-called mystic is a madman.
The incident has sent shock waves throughout the Valley as credulous people, mostly women, seek favours from such people.
