Pakistan: Alarm Bells Ring As Judicial Bodies Gear Up To Protect Their Judges Against 'Targeted Assault'

Islamabad, March 29 (IANS) Judicial bodies are gearing up to shield six siting IHC (Islamabad High Court) judges, who have alleged interference of spy agency operatives in judicial matters, against any "targeted assault".

A press release of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday gave out a clear position the judiciary will be taking on the matter.

"Interference by the Executive in the affairs and judicial workings of Judges will not be tolerated and under no circumstances can independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised," read the press release.

Moreover, other important judicial bodies have also come forward to back their judges on their allegations.

Pakistan Bar Council has summoned a meeting of the executive committee on April 5 to discuss the situation.

"The posturing of the judiciary and its bodies, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan is giving out a clear and strong message to the intelligence agencies that judiciary is not weak like the political governments. That it would back its judges and protect them. Judiciary is a strong institution and it is showing its preparedness and strength against as powerful opponent in the military establishment," said political analyst Nasir Iqbal.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has called for a formation of a proper committee, comprising at least three senior judges of the Supreme Court.

"There has to be a thorough investigation by a proper committee which should be constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Isa, since the allegations of interference and intimidation are serious and significant," said Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Riazat Ali Sahar and Farooq Naek.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also come out with its backing of the six judges, asserting and affirming its commitment to the independence of judiciary.

"Such issues should be addressed in a befitting manner and any apprehensions/misgivings which might be in the minds of the judges should adequately addressed," said SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat.

"Particular concerns are the incidents such as alleged coercion of judges by operatives of intelligence agencies, including instances of surveillance, abduction, and intimidation directed at judges and their families. These actions, if proven true, represent a direct assault on the rule of law and the principle of justice that form the bedrock of any democratic society," Shaukat added.

The accusations and claim by the six IHC (Islamabad High Court) judges have not gotten an all out opposition or criticism.

However, a strong support base is certainly being witnessed for the judges by the institution, hinting clearly that the judiciary is standing with its judges and would not bow down to the influence and pressure of the military establishment and its intelligence agencies.

The Shehbaz Sharif government on Thursday had formed a committee to probe allegations against the spy agencies.