10 Killed After SUV Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Ramban

The vehicle, a Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300 feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said.

Ten people have died, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are at the spot. The bodies of 10 passengers have been recovered amid heavy rains, the officials said.

They said that the car's driver, Balwan Singh (47), of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

Rescue operation is underway, the officials said.

In a post on X, Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said personnel of the police, SDRF and civil quick response teams are at the spot and the rescue operation is underway.”My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.