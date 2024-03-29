Former IDP: We Are Happy To Return Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Our thirty-year dreams have come true and we are happy for that, Azernews reports, citing Gulnara Talibova, aformer IDP who left Baku for Fuzuli, as saying in an interview withthe local media outlets.

"I was 10 years old when I left the region. I have memories ofmy childhood there. I walk towards them. How can you not be happyabout such an event?! I think this is true happiness. I am amartyr's sister, my brother was martyred in the first Karabakh war.I think that the souls of my brother and all our martyrs are nowhappy, their blood is not left on the ground," Gulnara Talibovasaid.







I am eager to reach my native land and I hope we will have morebeautiful days from now on, another former IDP Elmira Hajiyevasaid.

"Although our state has created all the conditions for us inBaku, my native land attracts me. I am returning to my nativeEl-Obama - Fuzuli district. I express my gratitude toCommander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who made us live these days. Iwish God's mercy to our martyrs and healing to our veterans," shesaid.