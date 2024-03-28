Qatar Foundation Launches Ramadan Donation Drive For Gaza Evacuees In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Foundation has initiated a Ramadan donation drive for Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Doha, calling on all community members to take part in this charitable endeavor throughout the holy month.

Donations can be dropped off at the Blackbox Theater in Multaqa, Student Center, Education City, every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8pm to 11pm.

Only new items will be accepted , as stated in the social media announcements.

List of necessary items:

. Women's clothing (shirts, pants, dresses) for all ages

. Men's clothing (shirts, pants, t-shirts) for all ages

. Children's clothing

. Shoes (men, women, kids)

. Prayer mats

. School supplies

. Arabic books for all ages

. Arts and crafts

. Bikes and scooters

. Smartphones



Gaza death toll rises to 32,552; wounded 74,980

Qatari aircraft carrying assistance for Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt Education Above All to deliver aid to 233,000 beneficiaries in Gaza

Read Also

The 19th batch of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has recently arrived in Doha in preparation for their treatment, as part of the initiative of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to provide medical treatment for 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip.

Recently, Qatar Foundation school students also organized a host of initiatives and events and collectively raised over QR20.4 million, with all proceeds directed towards supporting relief efforts in Palestine.

These efforts highlight Qatar's unwavering commitment to aiding the Palestinian people to ease their suffering amid the ongoing war on Gaza.